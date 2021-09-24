Jr NTR spends 17 lakh on number plate for his Lamborghini worth over Rs 3 crore: Report

Jr NTR owns the first Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule in India. Reportedly, the actor spent a significant amount of money on a custom number plate for his treasured property. He had his luxury car number plate registered at the Khairatabad RTO Office in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR took home the Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule, in August 2021. The vehicle, which costs Rs 3.16 crore, has a matte black finish. According to recent reports, the actor spent a whopping Rs 17 lakh on a unique number plate for his Lamborgini. His vehicle was given the registration number TS09 FS 9999.

.@tarak9999 who is the proud owner of India's first #Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule to get 9999 as vehicle number. The star has paid a whopping ?17 lacs for TS09 FS 9999 registration number at the Khairatabad RTO Office.#ManOfMassesNTR — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 23, 2021

Also Read: Kriti Sanon shares glimpse of her preparation for film ‘Ganapath’

On the work front, Jr NTR is waiting for the release of SS Rajamouli directed RRR. The film was supposed to hit theatres on October 13 but was postponed and the revised release date will be revealed shortly. The film also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles.