Mental health of children is worsening due to Covid-19 pandemic: Reveals new study

Sydney: A study carried out by researchers at the Australian National University has revealed that many parents are struggling to find support for their children. The study found out that the Covid-19 pandemic had worsened the mental health of the children.

The study was conducted in August among 3,135 Australians aged 18 and above. Out of this, 763 were parents with children aged 18 and under. Most of the parents revealed that they had seen a negative impact on their children. As per the study the mental health of children aged five to 18 was mostly affected.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses bilateral issues with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

As per the study, 71% of parents of young people aged 15 to 18 reported worsening mental health conditions for their children. 61.8% of parents and carers with children aged 5 to 9 and 63.4% with children aged 10 to 14 also reported this.