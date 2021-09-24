Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record high for second day in a row

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled at record high for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex for the first time settled over 60,000 mark and NSE Nifty crossed 17,850. As per market experts, the decline in covid cases, rising vaccination and improvement in the economic environment of the country has supported the upward rally of the equity benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex ended at a record high of 60,048, higher by 163 points. NSE Nifty advanced 30 points to end at an all-time high of 17,853. BSE MidCap index fell 1.2% and BSE SmallCap index declined 0.3%. The overall market breadth was negative as 1,937 shares ended lower while 1,330 closed higher on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Infosys, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, HDFC, Eicher Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Bharti Airtel, H Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries and ICICI Bank. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, State Bank of India, Divi’s Labs, Shree Cements, Axis Bank, ITC, NTPC, ONGC and Tata Consumer Products.