Three new projects at New Mangalore Port: Shipping Minister Sonowal lays foundation stone

New Delhi: Union minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of three projects at New Mangalore Port in Karnataka. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has informed that the inauguration included the foundation stone for a truck parking terminal and modification of the U.S. Mallya Gate and dedication to the nation of the newly built business development centre.

‘An additional truck parking area of 17000 square metres will be developed at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore while the Truck Terminal would be provided concrete pavement, gatehouse, restaurant, and dormitory at the project cost of Rs.5.00 crores in 2022-2023. U.S. Mallya Gate, named after the founder of the Port, will be modified at a cost of Rs 3.22 crore’, Minister said during the occasion. He added that the work will be completed by March 2022.

Minister also mentioned that the Business Development Centre will provide all facilities under one roof to the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM) trade fraternity, and due to improved hinterland connectivity, the container and other general cargo traffic is increasing at this Port. New Mangalore Port, the only major port in Karnataka, is ideally located between Cochin and Goa ports. The port has 15 fully operational berths, handling containers, coal and other cargo. All aspects of the infrastructure is designed to ensure that vessels are sharply focused on the customers logistical needs.

