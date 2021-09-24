Three policemen, posted 2 days ago, die in road accident

Una (Himachal Pradesh): Three bike-borne cops were killed in a road accident on Wednesday, near Ashapure barrier Gagret in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, informed District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC).

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Kumar, 22, Manoj Kumar, 23, and Subham Kumar, 24. They were posted in Una two days ago with the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn).

According to DEOC Una, the three were on their way to the Ashapure barrier at approximately 10:30 pm on Wednesday, when they were struck by an unknown vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Una, Arjit Sen stated that a loud explosion occurred 150 metres away from the Puri petrol pump. People hurried to the scene, where they discovered that two men were dead and one was fighting for his life.

The officer further added that they were in civil dress and were identified by their ID cards. The injured officer was sent to the hospital, but he died en route. The unidentified car fled the scene and the case is now being investigated.