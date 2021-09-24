Vaccines will be given at home to those unable to reach vaccination centers: Minister

Nawab Malik, the Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, says that the government will provide vaccinations for people who are physically handicapped or cannot reach vaccine centers. Mumbai and Maharashtra will host a huge vaccination drive. More than half of the people have been vaccinated. A large number of people have received the second dose. Malik also added that the disabled and bedridden will be vaccinated more quickly.

Further, the minister noted, ‘Now you have heard the same thing from the Centre and the state has already discussed this. We will make provisions to ensure that those who cannot reach the vaccination centers receive the vaccine at their homes’. On September 23, Maharashtra recorded 3,320 new Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths. The number of active cases in Maharashtra has now reached 39197. Mumbai has 5,562 active cases, Thane has 5,833, and Pune has 9,807, so some districts are still reporting high numbers.

According to the latest count, Mumbai still has 375 critical cases. Mumbai registered 497 new cases on September 23. Five people died. There are 4,801 active Covid-19 cases. In Mumbai, the number of active sealed buildings has yet again increased. The current count is 51. Within the next 10 days, officials will know whether Covid 19 spread further during Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav festivals in Mumbai.

Mumbai is currently experiencing a huge influx of people returning from Ganpati celebrations. Mumbai’s ease of restrictions will also result in an increase in activity in marketplaces in the upcoming festive season. Meanwhile, BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation) has stressed that it has an adequate medical infrastructure in place to handle new outbreaks of Covid.

Covid-19 facilities in Mumbai: