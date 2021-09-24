Working hours of Maharashtra women police personnel reduced from 12 to 8

Mumbai: Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey, on Friday, announced that the Maharashtra administration has decided to cut down the working hours of female police personnel from 12 to 8 hours.

‘We have implemented eight hours shift for all the women police personnel in the state. It has been reduced from 12-hour shift,’ DGP said.

Reacting to the news, NCP leader and Baramati MP, Supriya Sule tweeted that she is extremely grateful to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil. She also added that the decision will help women cops to have better coordination between their family and duties.