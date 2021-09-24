You Should Never Drink Tea on an Empty Stomach: Expert Opinion

A healthy start to your day will help you stay energetic throughout the day. Morning routines can make all the difference to your day. A healthy breakfast is just one of many things you can do every morning to promote overall well-being. Many people start their day with a cup of tea.

There is no doubt that tea is a drink that most of us turn to on a daily basis, sometimes multiple times a day. Do you ever wonder If tea is really good for you to consume, and how much is appropriate for daily consumption, and if you should have tea on an empty stomach at all?

Nina Maria Saldanha, the executive nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Bengaluru (Whitefield), explains the potential side effects of drinking tea and why you should never consume it on an empty stomach. She advises that tea should be avoided if you suffer from acidity due to its high caffeine content. It also inhibits iron absorption, so drinking excessive amounts of tea, especially if you have iron-deficiency anemia, can detriment your health.

In fact, consuming too much tea when you’re sick can do more harm to your health, as excess tea can result in nausea, dizziness, etc. Children below the age of 12-15 are also advised not to consume tea or coffee, as it can negatively affect their growth and development.

Tea on an empty stomach can have side effects:

Having tea on an empty stomach can disrupt your acid and alkaline balance. Constipation can be caused by tea. An ingredient in tea called Theophylline can have a negative effect on your digestive system, which can result in constipation. We often start our day with tea as it helps in cleansing our bowels. However, consuming too much tea can cause constipation. The absorption of other nutrients is inhibited when one consumes tea first thing in the morning, according to research. Nicotine is present in tea, which makes you addicted to the beverage.

Read more: ALERT! Mobile phone users! SIM card rules are changing- details here…

The best time to drink Tea?

Your morning tea can be consumed 1-2 hours after eating your breakfast. It is also a good idea to have tea with some snacks in the evening. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one should drink plain water after waking up, eat a fruit and then drink tea.