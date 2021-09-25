16 year old Dalit girl abducted and raped in UP

Fatehpur: A 16-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped in the Jehanabad area on Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Police has booked the accused under charges of rape and threatening to kill, and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act, under a complaint filed by the family of the victim.

The family filed a complaint at Jehanabad Police Station, alleging that a 22-year-old man came and abducted the girl when she was sleeping in a shed outside her house on Thursday night, took her to his house and raped her. Victim’s father, along with some villagers, rescued the girl from the premises.

The incident was informed at the Police station, after the girl was rescued, revealed Jehanabad Police Station SHO, Keshavdas Verma. He added that victim was sent to a hospital for medical examination, and the best efforts are taken to arrest the absconding accused.

