Court orders man accused of attempted rape to wash women’s clothes for six months

In Bihar’s Madhubani district, a man convicted of attempted rape has been granted bail on the condition that he wash and iron the clothes of all women in his hamlet for six months.

A court stated on Wednesday that Lalan Kumar, 20, has to do free laundry services to around 2,000 women in the hamlet of Majhor, for six months. Kumar, who works as a clothes washer, was detained in April on accusations of attempted rape, said a police official Santosh Kumar Singh.

Nasima Khatoon, the village head and one of the villagers who will monitor Kumar, stated that the women in the hamlet are happy with the court decision. ‘It is historic. It will boost respect for women and help to protect dignity.’

The decree, according to the women in the hamlet, had a beneficial influence by making crime against women a topic of debate in their society.