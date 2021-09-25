Emirates Draw announces winning number for 77 million dirhams .

Dubai: Emirates Draw announced the winning number of 77 million UAE dirham. The lucky digit is 8841218. But as per the organizers none of the participants matched the digits in the order declared.

The Emirates Draw also announced 7 lucky winners. One has won 777,777 UAE dirhams and two others won 77,777 UAE dirhams.

The seven winning numbers are:

7443213

3224474

9735206

2759706

7077777

2323459

6667777

People can participate in the draw by purchasing a 50 UAE dir. Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. it can also be purchased on Emirates Draw retailers. After registering online, the participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

After their purchase , consumers enter into a raffle where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh 77,777 each. In addition, they can enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh 77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will take place on October 2, 2021.