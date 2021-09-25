Former Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested after a 19 years hunt

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a former Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from Kundwar village in Kishtwar district. Dulla alias Jameel was arrested after a hunt of 19 years. He is the third former terrorist turned absconder arrested by police in Kishtwar in the past 11 days.

Dulla is wanted by police in a militancy-related case registered in 2002. Dulla was sent to judicial custody by a local court. Jammu and Kashmir police conducted search operation after getting specific input about his presence in the area.

Earlier, police arrested two former militants turned absconders — Nazir Ahmad and Abdul Gani alias ‘Mavia’ — after a long hunt of 12 years and 19 years on September 15 and 17.