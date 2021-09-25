Houthi rebels launch drone attack on Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Houthi rebels in Yemen fired two explosives laden drones targeting Abha city in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The drones were intercepted and destroyed by the Arab Coalition forces. Yesterday also the Saudi forces destroyed an explosives laden drone targeting Abha city.

Earlier on Thursday, the Houthi rebels supported by Iran had launched five drones toward Saudi Arabia to disrupt the 91 National Day of the country. On Wednesday, the Houthis launched three drones toward Khamis Mushait, all of which were shot down.

The coalition forces made it clear that it will take all necessary operational measures to protect the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its citizens and residents in order to neutralize and destroy these hostile cross-border attacks’ said the Coalition forces.