Kerala Govt announces opening of digital de-addiction centres for children addicted to online games

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government on Saturday announced the setting up of ‘digital de-addiction centres’ as a part of ‘Child friendly initiatives’, by the State Government. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that this aims at bringing children who are addicted to online games , back to mainstream society.

Kerala CM, while detailing various programmes of the police department, also declared that 20 more police stations as ‘child-friendly’, taking the total of such stations to 126 in the state. He also made other significant announcements while virtually inaugurating the newly constructed or renovated buildings under the police department.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that the police force has been able to lay a special mark in terms of public service through their exemplary work, and they can prove it through experience that they are ahead of others in serving people. He added that impressive achievements could be made in providing basic infrastructure facilities for police in the last five years.