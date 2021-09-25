Know how to lock your Facebook profile

New York: World’s most popular social media platform Facebook had earlier launched ‘Facebook Profile Lock’ to lock profiles. Facebook launched this tool to help users to lock their profile completely so that only people from their friends list could view the user’s photos, posts, phone numbers, addresses and, e-mail addresses.

Strangers will not be able to access information about you if you lock your profile. But a person who has locked their Facebook profile will no longer be able to make public posts. If they wish to still want to keep their posts public then they will have to disable the profile lock feature.

Know how to lock Facebook:

Android Users:

Open the Facebook App and tap the three-dot menu icon next to ‘Add to Story’

Choose the Lock Profile option. It will show instructions on how to lock a profile.

A pop-up will say ‘You Locked Your Profile’ which means it is done.

On Desktop:

Go to https://www.facebook.com and click on your profile

In the URL, replace ‘www’ with ‘m’ (URL should read m.facebook.com/profile name). This opens the mobile site on the desktop browser.

Edit your profile button, click on the three-dot menu

Select Lock Profile and click OK. Now click on the Lock Your Profile option.

To unlock your profile, perform the procedures above and select ‘unlock your profile’.