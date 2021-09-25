‘Laws must match with practical realities’: CJI points out the need to revisit laws

Bhuvaneshwar: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, pointed out the need to revisit existing laws, to match with the practical realities. While inaugurating the new building of the Odisha State Legal Service Authority at Cuttak, CJI said that Legislature needs to revisit laws and reform them to suit the needs of time and people so that they match ‘practical realities’.

He observed that the legal system often fails to take the social realities and implications into consideration. ‘Our system is designed in such a way that by the time all the facts and law are churned in the court of law much gets lost in the process. Unless the legal framework is drastically altered to make justice delivery mechanism people friendly, we will not be able to achieve the constitutional aspirations’, he added. He also asserted the importance of Executive and Legislature to function hand-in-hand, as it is important for the realising of constitutional aspirations.

The CJI also stated that the Indian Judiciary System is faced with the twin challenges- ‘Indianisation of the judicial system’, and ‘enabling people to decode the justice delivery system’ by raising awareness. He added that even after 74 years of independence, traditional and agrarian societies that have been following accustomed ways of life, still feel doubtful to approach the courts. The practices, language, procedures, and everything of the courts feel alien to the majority.

Also Read: P Satheedevi to take charge as Kerala Women’s Commission President on Oct 1st

The CJI pointed out the need to strengthen not only judicial infrastructure and to boost the outreach programmes, to retain the faith of public in the judicial system. Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar, also Patron-in-Chief of OSLSA delivered the welcome address Justice S K Mishra, Executive Chairman of OSLSA offered the vote of thanks in the function.