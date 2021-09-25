Lord Ram, Krishna are ancestors of Muslims in India: UP minister

Anand Swaroop Shukla, a politician from Uttar Pradesh, has stated that Muslims in India should respect Indian culture and Ram, Krishna, and Shiva were the forefathers of Indian Muslims. According to reports, the minister of state for parliamentary affairs also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have defeated the mindset that sought to establish an Islamic state in the country by raising the Hindutva and Indian culture flags.

‘The ancestors of the Muslims of India are lord Ram, Krishna and Shankar (Shiva). They do not need to see the land of Kaaba. These people should bow to the land and culture of India,’ the UP minister said.

The minister’s comments came just days after controversial posters dubbing Sambhal the land of ghazis were put up in the town ahead of AIMIM chairman Asaduddin Owaisi’s meeting this week. According to the minister, this is the result of the Samajwadi Party’s backing for Islamic terrorism. He also mentioned Samajwadi Party MP Shaifur Rehman Barq’s support for the Taliban in a statement. Shafiqur Rehman Barq was charged with sedition in August after defending the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and comparing it to India’s independence fight.

There are still individuals who have an Islamic mentality, and they are foolish since their forefathers converted to Islam out of fear, according to Shukla, who added that this type of thinking would not grow under the Modi and Adityanath regimes.