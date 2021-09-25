No decision yet on reopening of schools in Mumbai: Mayor

Mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar said on Saturday that a decision on reopening schools in the country’s financial city has yet to be made, as it is a matter of children’s safety. She stated that numerous things would have to be examined before a decision could be made.

‘A final decision will be taken next week by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The state government has allowed reopening of schools, but it has also left it on the local authorities for the execution of the decision,’ the mayor said.

Pedenkar made her remarks a day after the Uddhav Thackeray government announced that schools across the state will reopen on October 4. Many specialists have cautioned that if a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic hits the nation, it would have a more devastating impact on youngsters.

On Friday, 446 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Mumbai, including six deaths. There were 3,286 new infections and 51 deaths across the state, bringing the total caseload to 65,37,843 and the death toll to 1,38,776, respectively.

Also Read: Court orders man accused of attempted rape to wash women’s clothes for six months

Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of School Education, stated on Friday that physical education for students in grades 8 to 12 would restart in all metropolitan regions, while all rural schools would allow students in grades 5 to 12 to attend offline classes.

So far, schools have only been open in locations where coronavirus infections are relatively low. Gaikwad stated that offline classes for students in rural regions in classes 1 and 7 would not commence until later this year. There was also no requirement for pupils to physically attend lessons and the consent of parents would be necessary if they want to do so.

Meanwhile, all holy places in Maharashtra will reopen on the first day of Navratri on October 7, Chief Minister’s office said in a tweet.