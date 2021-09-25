Tata Motors launch Safari Gold Edition: Check features and price

Mumbai: Tata Motors launched its exclusive edition of its SUV Safari Gold Edition in India. The SUV was unveiled at the Indian Premier League venue in Dubai.

The SUV is powered with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 168bhp and 350Nm. The engine is mated with a standard 6-speed manual transmission as well as a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission as optional.

The Safari Gold Edition comes in two colours — The White Gold and The Black Gold. It features leather seats with ventilation on both the first and second rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto and Apple Carplay over Wifi.

The Tata Safari is available in both six and seven seater configurations. The Gold Edition is offered in six seater configuration with captain seats in the middle row. The SUV is priced at Rs 21.89 lakh.