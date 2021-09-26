Australian state record second-highest daily rise in Covid cases.

Sydney: Australian state Victoria reported the second highest daily hike in the Covid-19 cases. On Sunday, 779 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths were reported in Victoria. On Saturday, 847 cases were reported in the state.

Victoria and New South Wales, the two most populous states in the country are witnessing a increase in cases due to the highly infectious Delta variant. New South Wales has recorded 288 deaths in the Delta outbreak, accounting for nearly a quarter of the country’s approximately 1,230 deaths. Strict lockdown measures were imposed in these states.

Meanwhile, the health authority in Australia informed that around three-quarters of Australians have had a first dose of vaccine, while just half have had both doses. The country will reopen its borders and ease lockdown restrictions as 80% of population are fully vaccinated. New South Wales’s first dose rate has risen to 85.2% of people over 16 years of age, while 59.1% of the population has had their second dose.