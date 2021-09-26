Diesel price hiked again

Mumbai: The public sector oil marketing companies hiked the price diesel by 25 to 27 paise. The petrol price remained unchanged. This is the second hike in the diesel prices in this week. Earlier on Friday the price was increased by 22 paise and it was the first increase since July 15.

The diesel is priced at Rs Rs. 96.68 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 92.17 per litre in Kolkata,89.07 per litre in Delhi and Rs. 93.69 per litre in Chennai. Petrol is priced at Rs 101.19 per litre in New Delhi, Rs 107.26 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 101.62 in Kolkata and over Rs. 93 in Chennai.

The price of crude oil has surged sharply in the international market this week. Oil rates are up by 2 % for the week and this is the fifth weekly gain. On Friday, global benchmark Brent crude rose to US dollar 77.50 a barrel.