First Himalayan Film Festival begins at Leh, Shershaah screened on opening ceremony

The first-ever Himalayan Film Festival was held in Ladakh on Friday, which was opened by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the five-day event will take place from September 24-28.

In the presence of actor Sidharth Malhotra and his co-actors, director Vishnu Vardhan, and film personalities such as Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, Shershaah, a film about late Captain Vikram Batra, was shown on the big screen for the first time during the festival’s opening session.

Our film, #Shershaah had the absolute honour to be screened as the opening film at the first ever #HimalayanFilmFestival today held in Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/ytKCZXm4a6 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 24, 2021

The film festival, which will feature films from 12 Himalayan states and Union Territories to provide filmmakers a platform, is being organised by the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh along with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Directorate of Film Festivals. Officials said the film festival is being held in conjunction with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Leh.

Thakur, speaking at the occasion, described films as one of the most efficient tools for fostering cultural variety. From October 1, he stated that the transmission of Doordarshan (DD) Kendra-Leh programmes will be increased from half an hour to one hour. These initiatives, according to Thakur, would increase the reach of All India Radio and DD in the region while also providing a platform for emerging local talent.

Thakur promised that Ladakh’s request for partnership with the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will be met as soon as possible. R K Mathur, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, stated his hope that the festival will inspire filmmakers and bright kids in Ladakh to pursue careers in this sector. He added that the administration will work to foster talented youth in Ladakh by providing them with professional education and training.