Gulf country bans import of birds from India and Pakistan

Muscat: Oman has banned the import of live birds from India and Pakistan. The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries Wealth and Water Resources announced the decision.

As per the order issued by the ministry, the import of live birds from states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in India and the Punjab region in Pakistan is banned. The ministry said that order was issued in line with the recommendations from veterinary authority.

‘Banning the import of live birds and their products, derivatives and offal from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in the Republic of India, and the Punjab region in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. This decision is based on a recommendation from the competent veterinary authority, and is valid until further notice’, the statement issued by the ministry said.

Earlier Oman has imposed ban on import of live birds and poultry products from several countries.