IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings secures playoff berth by defeating Kolkata Knight Riders

Abu Dhabi: In cricket, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by two wickets in the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Thus the CSK has secured the playoff berth in the IPL.

CSK achieved the victory target of 172 runs in the stipulated 20 overs by losing 8 wickets. For CSK, Ravindra Jadeja scored 22 runs in just 8 balls. Faf du Plessis scored 44 runs, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 40 and Moeen Ali scored 32 runs for the team.

The KKR scored 171 runs in 20 overs by losing 6 wickets. For KKR, Rahul Tripathi made 45 off 33 balls, Nitish Rana scored 37 and Dinesh Karthik scored 26.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 171/6 in 20 overs

Chennai Super Kings: 172/8 in 20 overs

In the second match of the day, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has set a victory target of 166 runs to Mumbai Indians. RCB scored 165 runs by losing 6 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Mumbai Indians is at 15 runs in 2.3 overs without losing any wickets.