Israel kills 4 Palestinians in clashes near West Bank.

On Sunday in West Bank four militants were gunned down by Israeli forces as a crackdown of the Islamic Militant group Hamas. At least four Palestinian militants were shot dead by the Israeli military. A shoot out was launched between the Palestinian gunmen and the Israeli security forces.

Amid the agitation in West Bank, which resulted from the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, it was the most unrelenting violence between Palestinian gunmen and Israeli soldiers.

The Health Ministry of Palestine said that one of the militants were killed near the northern city of Jenin in West Bank and other three militants were shot dead in Biddu, north of Jerusalem.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated that the operation in the West Banks were against the Hamas operatives who were planning to execute several terror attacks shortly. The soldiers in the field had full support from the government and they did exactly what was expected of them, he said.

Israeli military claimed that they came under attack by the Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank. Further details were not provided by the military officials.

Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported that the person killed in the northern West Bank village, near Jenin was a 22-year-old man named Osama Soboh. Details of the deaths in Biddu are not available.

The dead people were praised as ‘heroic martyrs’ by the Hamas, which ruled the Gaza Strip. They refused to share information about whether they were the members of the militant group. Those deaths were blamed on ‘continuing coordination’ of the Palestinian Authority and Israeli government by Hamas.