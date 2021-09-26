Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins 2 crore rupees

Dubai: An Indian expat has won 1 million UAE dirham ( Rs 2 crore) at the 44th Mahzooz weekly live draw. He matched five out of the six winning numbers. He is the 15th millionaire of the draw.

167 other lucky winners won 1000 UAE dirham and 3277 winners won 35 UAE dirham. A total prize money of 1,281,695 UAE dirham were given to winners. The winning numbers are 9,11,21,31,32,34.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, October 2, at 9pm UAE time.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.