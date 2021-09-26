UAE based airline launches a 5-day offer for passengers

Sharjah: Air Arabia has announced a five-day sale for passengers. The Sharjah based air carrier has announced this offer to 12 destinations across the world.

To avail this offer, passengers must book flight tickets between September 26 and 30 for travelling until November 25.

Under this new offer, the airline is offering return tickets at 849 UAE dirhams to Yerevan and Tbilisi and 949 UAE dirhams to Baku. Flying to Istanbul and Beirut will cost 999 dirhams. Other destinations included in the offer are Cairo (Dh 1,049), Alexandria (Dh 1,049), Amman (Dh 1,249), Khartoum (Dh 1,249), Luxor (Dh 1,249), Sohag (Dh 1,249) and Assiut (Dh 1,249).