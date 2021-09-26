‘What will someone who runs the most violent state do at a Peace Summit?’: BJP leader to Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: BJP national general secretary Anupam Hazra asked what would Mamata Banerjee do in a peace conference as she rules the most violent state as it’s CM. The BJP leader said this after the union government denied permission to Mamata Banerjee to visit Rome for attending World Peace Conference.

‘PM Modi has created a reputation for India in the last 7 years. At a global platform like this one, we do not want a personality like hers to go and spoil what’s been built. She cannot be trusted with her words at a global platform. Just recently, she compared the BJP workers to a dead dog’, said Anupam Hazra. The BJP leader also said that why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is counted among the top five powerful leaders of the world be jealous of Mamata Banerjee.

Also Read: ‘Mamata Banerjee is fulfilling her own personal agenda’: Union Minister Smriti Irani

Earlier Mamata Banerjee claimed that the union government denied permission to her due to jealousy.

The Italian government invited Mamata to attend the World Peace Conference centered on Mother Teresa. It will be held on Oct 6th and 7th in Rome. The conference will be attended by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Alzhar HE Ahmad al-Tayyib and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

The Union government denied permission as the event is not commensurate in status for participation by the Chief Minister of a state.