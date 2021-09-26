Yamaha launched Aerox 155 and R15 bike in India: Know features and price

Mumbai: Yamaha Motor India launched its two new models in India. The popular bike maker unveiled YZF-R15 M and Aerox 155 maxi scooter in the country.

The new Aerox 155 maxi scooter is powered with a 155cc VVA engine which delivers 15.36hp of maximum power at 8,000rpm and 13.9Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. It also features a Single Channel ABS, 14-inch wheels with Wider 140mm rear tire, Bluetooth Enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect App, 5.8-inch LCD Cluster, 24.5 Litre Under-seat storage and external fuel lid. It will be available in two colours- Racing Blue and Grey Vermillion. The scooter is priced at Rs 1.77 lakh.

The Yamaha YZF-R15 M is powered with a 155cc,4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It offers maximum power of 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and torque of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The gearbox of the bike is 6 speed and has a weight of 142 kg. It is available in three colours including the Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The sportier version of the bike, R15M will be available in two special colour variants including Metallic Grey and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition. The standard variant Yamaha R15 is priced at Rs 1,67,800 while the R15M costs Rs 1,77,800.