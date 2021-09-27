4 month old baby’s death proven to be murder by own mother

Kottayam: Police officials revealed that the death of four-month-old baby in Kanjirappally was a murder by his own mother. Mother, reportedly had mental issues, and she was questioned in detail after the post – mortem revealed that the baby had been strangled to death. The deceased identified as Ihan, was the only son of Koovappally native Rijo K Babu and Susan.

The preliminary post mortem report stated that the baby died of suffocation. Only the child and the mother were present at home during the time of the incident. Susan, after the issue, called Rijo over the phone and informed him that the baby was not moving. Following this, the ward member reached the house and immediately took the baby to the hospital, where the hospital officials confirmed his death. Meanwhile, the relatives filed a complaint and the body was subsequently sent for a detailed post-mortem.

The mother of the baby was being monitored by the police after relatives and locals informed that she was suffering from mental problems and was taking medication for it. There were no signs of force or marks on the baby’s body. Police collected statements from family members and neighbours. According to police, Susan covered mouth and nose of the baby as he woke up and started crying, to silence him. Police have decided to register the arrest of the mother only after consultation with a psychiatrist

