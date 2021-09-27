Andhra police rescue 5-day-old baby within 24 hrs of her abduction

Machilipatnam: Songa Sindhuja and her husband Yesobu had the best International Daughters’ Day ever on Sunday, as the Krishna District Police rescued their stolen five-day-old daughter within twenty hours upon being kidnapped from the Machilipatnam Government Hospital on Saturday. As part of the investigation, a woman identified as Mandapati Mary was arrested.

The parents experienced a great deal of joy when Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal presented the baby to them in the District Police Office on Sunday. On this occasion, the SP offered them sweets as Ms. Sindhuja wept. Twelve teams were formed to search for the baby, according to the SP. ‘Investigation revealed that Mary went to hospital on the pretext of medical check-up. She befriended Ms. Sindhuja, claiming that she was a distant relative. Mary abducted the baby when Ms. Sindhuja went out of the maternity ward. The accused has been booked under Section 363 of the IPC (kidnap) and she is being questioned,’ the SP said.

Y Sirisha, a ward volunteer, and P Sirisha, a Mahaila police officer, saw the updates by the Chilakalapudi police on a social media platform concerning the kidnapping case. Around 8 am on Sunday, they found Mary with the infant in Tummidi village in Bantumilli mandal and alerted the police.

Central Crime Station (CCS) DSP) Murali and Chilakalapudi CI R. Anka Babu rescued the baby and arrested the accused. ‘The motive for the kidnap could not be ascertained immediately. Mary, mother of two children, told the police that her third pregnancy got terminated a few days ago, and she came to hospital for treatment,’ said Avanigadda DSP Md. Mahaboob Basha, who monitored the investigation.

Read also: Woman booked as videos of her dancing outside MP temple go viral; apologises later

Ms. Sindhuja received the baby after a medical check-up. Police medical officer M Jayasri said that the infant’s health is good. Sindhuja thanked the police for finding her daughter. ‘Today is a memorable day for me as my daughter was reunited with us on the International Daughters’ Day. We are indebted to the police and Kruthivennu Sachivalayam staff who have put in a lot of efforts to trace my daughter,’ Ms. Sindhuja told The Hindu.

The SP congratulated Y Sirisha and P Sirisha. ‘We are glad after seeing a smile on the mother’s face when we handed over her daughter,’ said Special Branch DSP Dharmendra, who was involved in the investigation.