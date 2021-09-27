Ashok Gehlot to meet ministers, MLAs at his residence

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet all ministers and MLAs. Gehlot has called all leaders loyal to him to his residence in Jaipur. This comes just two days after, Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Last week, Sachin Pilot held multiple meetings with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi. This has fueled speculation that the Congress leadership is planning to make reshuffle in the state cabinet.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Revenue Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Choudhary claimed that there will be no leadership change in Rajasthan. He also said that more than 100 MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. But he admitted that there are differences of opinion among the leaders in the state party.

Last year, Pilot and 18 other MLAs had declared an open revolt against the leadership of Gehlot. The Congress high command had formed a committee to resolve the political crisis and look into the issues in the state party unit.