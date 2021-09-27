‘Azadi ka Mahotsav’: IAF holds airshow at Dal Lake

Kashmir: The Air Force Station Srinagar hosted an air show at the Dal lake in Srinagar on September 26, 2021, as part of ongoing celebrations for ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. Organised in collaboration with the J&K government, the event was witnessed from the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre. At this event, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, was the chief guest. The Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of HQ Western Air Command, Air Marshal BR Krishna, was the senior most officer in the IAF and the host.

Air displays were especially designed for young audiences. The show began with demonstrations of paramotors and parahang gliders, followed by a display of three MiG 21 Bisons flying in a triangular formation. IAF skydivers Akashganga enthralled the audience by jumping from a Mi 17 helicopter over Dal Lake. Afterwards, the Su 30 MKI demonstrated its maneuverability with a low level aerobatic display.

One of the main attractions of the event was the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team, also known as the Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force. The team has the distinction of being one amongst few nine aircraft formation teams in the world. They performed a synchronized aerial ballet atop Hawk aircraft manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The airshow culminated with maneuvers by a Chinook heavy lift helicopter. A symphony orchestra of the Indian Air Force added elegance to the event.

The IAF hopes that through its airshow titled ‘Give Wings to Your Dreams’, will enthuse and inspire the youth, as well as reaffirm its commitment to national building. A photo exhibition at the venue highlighted the history of the IAF, while interactive quizzes promoted awareness of career opportunities within the IAF. The event’s outreach was one of the biggest takeaways. Over ten thousand people attended the event, including 5000 students from local schools.