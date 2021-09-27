Congress demands an MLA resignation: Purola MLA  resigns from Uttarakhand Assembly

Dehradun: Purola MLA Rajkumar, who recently defected from Congress to BJP, resigned from the Legislative assembly membership on Monday. Congress had recently written a letter to the Speaker, demanding his resignation under the anti-defection law.

Rajkumar, who had won on a Congress ticket from Purola in 2017, has recently joined the BJP, and as per anti-defection law, MLA Rajkumar should be disqualified from his membership of state assembly. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Pritam Singh, has submitted an application to Speaker Premchand Aggarwal through Vidhan Sabha Secretary Mukesh Singhal, seeking the disqualification of Rajkumar’s post.

Announcing Rajkumar’s resignation, Speaker Premchand Aggarwal pointed out that the resignation was voluntary, which wears out the matter of his disqualification under the anti-defection law. Rajkumar has re-joined BJP in its party headquarters at New Delhi on September 12, in the presence of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, party Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni and party state president Madan Kaushik.

