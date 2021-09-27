Country to ease entry rules for vaccinated visitors

Bangkok: Thailand will ease the entry rules for vaccinated visitors coming to the country. The Disease Control Committee in the country has proposed to lift the mandatory quarantine requirement in Bangkok and nine regions from November 1. The regions include popular tourist areas Chiang Mai, Phangnga, Krabi, Hua Hin, Pattaya and Cha-am.

As per the new proposal, all un vaccinated visitors and people without vaccination proof must remain in self-isolation for 10 days if arriving by air, and 14 days if by land. Vaccinated visitors must remain in self-isolation for 7 days. At present it is 14 days.

Earlier in July Thailand had reopened popular tourist attractions of Phuket and Samui islands to vaccinated tourists. Thailand has also decided to allow more commercial activities including spas, libraries, cinemas, indoor sports venues and nail salons from September 29.

Thailand is keen to welcome back foreign visitors, after nearly 18 months of strict entry policies that contributed to a collapse in tourism, a key sector that drew 40 million visitors to Thailand in 2019 .