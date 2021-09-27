Emirates Airlines to expand its A380 service

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airlines announced that it will resume its flagship Airbus A380 on more routes.

As per the airline, by the end of November, A380 aircrafts will make services to 27 cities. At present, the aircraft is used for service in 16 cities. Emirates will resume A380 services to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Johannesburg, Madrid, Milan, Riyadh, Sao Paulo and Zurich. The air carrier will also use the flight for the first time to Istanbul from October 1.

Emirates is the world’s largest operator of the A380 aircraft. The total fleet of A380s will reach 118 by year-end. At present, Emirates flies to over 120 cities, representing 90% of its pre-pandemic network, and plans to restore 70% of its capacity by the end of the year.

In December 2020, Emirates introduced its first A380 aircraft in 4-class configuration, featuring Premium Economy. By November this year, the airline will have six aircraft equipped with the seat offering and new-look cabin interiors.