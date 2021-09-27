Emirates Draw: Expat wins 777,777 UAE dirhams

Dubai: Khaliq Dad, a Pakistani expat has won 777,777 UAE dirham in the first Emirates Draw. Khaliq Dad who works as a marketing professional in Abu Dhabi has matched six out of the seven digits to win the prize.

This week’s winning seven digits that needed to be matched from right to left were 8841218. But as per the organizers none of the participants matched the digits in the order declared to win the grand prize money of 77 million UAE dirham.

Besides him, two other participants matched five out of seven digits and each won 77,777 UAE dirham. Twenty participants matched four out of seven digits and each won 7,777 UAE dirham and 122 participants matched three out of seven digits and each won 777 UAE dirham. 1,054 participants matched two out of seven and each won 77 UAE dirham. A total of 1,200 lucky winners have won a prize money of over 1.8 million UAE dirham in the first week’s draw.

People can participate in the draw by purchasing a 50 UAE dir. Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com. it can also be purchased on Emirates Draw retailers. After registering online, the participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same one.

After their purchase, consumers enter into a raffle where every week seven participants are guaranteed Dh 77,777 each. In addition, they can enter a second draw with six prize categories that include a Grand Prize of Dh 77,777,777 when all seven numbers are matched.

The next draw will take place on October 2, 2021.