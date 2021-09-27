If you get ‘Migraine attacks’, stop eating these foods

A migraine can be associated with these symptoms, such as nausea, dizziness, and sensitivity to light and sound. You probably know that certain foods trigger migraine attacks if you’ve suffered from migraines for a long time. Dr. Vikram Sharma, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Department of Neurology, Sunshine Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains that migraine is a type of headache disorder that is characterized by recurrent headaches of moderate to severe intensity and accompanied by neurological symptoms.

The prodrome stage of migraine is characterized by food cravings and fatigue or low energy, depression, hyperactivity, irritability, irritability, and general irritability leading up to the headache itself. An attack of migraine usually occurs with severe throbbing pain or pulsating sensation, usually on just one side of the head. This can be accompanied by other symptoms such as nausea or vomiting, or extreme sensitivity to light (photophobia) and sound (phonophobia).

However, if you’re tired of suffering the throbbing pain, you can avoid some foods. The following foods are known to help alleviate the symptoms.