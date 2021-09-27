Mumbai man tries to sell cash-counting machine on OLX, cheated of Rs 1.26 lakh

Mumbai: An Andheri (East) student, 26, who helped his mother sell an old counting machine online through OLX, ended up losing Rs 1.26 lakh due to a cyber fraudster. His mother had placed an ad on OLX on September 25th to sell their old counting machine, and the next day a person expressed interest in buying it.

The person asked for his e-wallet account details in order to complete the purchase. The complainant stated that he could not transfer the money first because his account was an Army account and won the student’s trust by sending him Rs 200 on receiving Rs 100 from him.

Read also: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambir to open 4th Jan Rasoi in October

The person then allegedly asked him to send a bigger amount and told him he would get double the amount. Ten to eleven times, he tricked the student into sending him money by saying there was a technical error and issue with his account. The complainant ultimately realized he had been duped and approached the police after sending him Rs 1.26 lakh.