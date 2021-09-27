Over 70% children in Odisha have antibodies against COVID-19: Survey

A recently completed serological survey in 12 Odisha districts to estimate and compare the age-specific prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies revealed that 70 percent of children aged 6-10 years had produced antibodies, whereas the number for the 11 -18 age group was 74 percent.

The ICMR Regional Medical Research Centre (RCMR) also discovered a weighted community sero prevalence of 73.5 percent in the survey. ‘Most children especially in the 6-10 age group have not been exposed to the virus as they were expected to stay indoors. Their exposure must have been from immediate family and friends. Our findings are similar and are at par with the national sero survey,’ RCMR director Dr. Sanghamitra Pati said.

The study, which took place between August 29 and September 15, polled 6,000 people in 12 districts, including 1,200 healthcare staff. 25.6 percent of those respondents were fully immunized, 41.4 percent were partially immunized and 33 percent were not vaccinated. The survey found a sero prevalence of 75.68 percent in the 19-44 age group, which is higher than the 45-60 year (72.65 percent) and 60+ year age groups (66.04 percent).