Served with fake certificates for 27 years: Govt School teacher suspended

Jajpur: A government school teacher who has been serving on a post for 27 years, has been suspended for allegedly submitting fake certificates to get the job. Accused named Saran, was serving as an assistant teacher of the Durgapur primary school under Barabati panchayat of Rasulpur block, in Jajpur district Odisha.

The Block Education Officer (BEO) of Rasalpur has filed an FIR with the Kuakhia police station, against Binaya Bhusan Saran, for submitting forged, fake documents of High School Certificate (HSC) and Certificate of Teaching (CT) examinations, in 1994, to get the job. The documents were found fake during a verification, as applied by the District Education Officer (DEO), to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), in order to find the authenticity of HSC and the CT certificates and mark sheets.

Based on the BSE report, Rasulpur BEO was directed by Jajpur DEO Ranjan Giri, to take action against the accused. Official order from the BEO office said that the suspect has been placed under suspension following the pending departmental proceedings against him, for submission of fake certificates.

This is the fourth person this week, caught with fake certificates. On September 18, three government school teachers of Barachana block were placed under suspension, for submitting fake certificates of the teacher’s eligibility test. DEO Ranjan Giri said that they will carry out a certificate-inspection drive in the district on a regular basis, to detect the teachers producing fake certificates for securing jobs in Government schools.

