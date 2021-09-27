Stock market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: The domestic equity benchmarks settled flat on Monday. BSE Sensex ended 29 points higher at record high of 60,077.88. NSE Nifty surged 2 points to close at an all-time high of 17,855.

10 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index ended on a flat note and Nifty Smallcap 100 index slipped 0.12%. The overall market breadth of BSE was neutral as 1,716 shares ended lower while 1,638 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharat Petroleum and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Divi’s Labs, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Eicher Motors, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Nestle India, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank.

Meanwhile, the market capitalization of Reliance Industries crossed Rs 17 lakh crore.