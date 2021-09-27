The best yoga destinations in India to find tranquility and peace

The ancient practice of yoga which involves a number of poses, is extremely beneficial for health and wellness, and involves deep breathing exercises. Since yoga originated in India, yoga enthusiasts have swept the country in a quest to practice the art of yoga and meditation.

By regularly practicing yoga, you can enhance your physical and mental health, have improved stamina, improve immunity, and boost confidence. Yoga plays a vital role in our lives today. It keeps us physically fit, improves our endurance level, and befits our mental health as well. For someone who loves yoga, finding the right space and environment can be a challenge. We therefore bring you a well-curated list of 5 locations in India where practicing yoga is a great idea. You will feel at peace in these places, surrounded by nature and tranquility.

Rishikesh: It is rightly called the ‘Yoga capital of the world’ as it is truly one of the best places to practice yoga. This area is located on the foothills of the Himalayas, offers scenic views, as well as a serene atmosphere in which to meditate and perform Surya Namaskar. The town has several temples where you can find peace or embark on a spiritual journey.

Hampi: Sit on the rocks at Hampi for hours, practicing meditation in solitude. The place is popular with yoga enthusiasts and history enthusiasts. Ancient ruins and majestic views of the rocks make Hampi an ideal place for yoga lovers.

Gokarna: If you would like to see the sea while you practice yoga, then this is the perfect place for you. The waterfront is not too crowded by visitors, and you can practice yoga on the beach with uninterrupted views of the blue waters. It’s a great place for unwinding and practicing yoga.

Auroville: The town of Yoga is perfect for yoga lovers. It is the perfect spiritual retreat and all that a yoga enthusiast could ask for. There is no better place to practice yoga and meditation than here, if you are looking for peace. Sustainable living and a unique environment make it a great place to meditate.

Kerala: Natural beauty abounds in Kerala, making it a visual delight for the eye. Kerala’s lush greenery, birdsong, and backwaters make it an ideal place to practice yoga and meditation.