World Tourism Day 2021: Date, history, significance and theme

The urge to travel and experience is universal, but the Covid-19 pandemic not only devastated both rich and the developing economies, but it also had a significant social and economic impact that disproportionately impacted the disadvantaged and vulnerable people. This is why, in order to jumpstart recovery and growth, travel restrictions must be lifted and tourism must be restarted.

This year, Globe Tourism Day celebrates the unique ability of tourism to ensure that no one is left behind as the world opens up and looks to the future. This is in addition to the day’s goal of emphasising the importance of the tourism industry in conserving and promoting culture and history across the world.

Date and history

Since 1980, World Tourism Day has been observed on September 27, all around the world. The United Nations World Tourism Organization Statutes, which are considered a milestone in global tourism, were approved on this day in 1970.

This opened the path for the UNWTO to be established five years later. On September 27, 1980, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) commemorated the inaugural World Tourism Day as an international event.

Significance

The goal of World Tourism Day is to promote awareness about the impact of tourism on the worldwide community’s social, cultural, political and economic values. Given that 90 percent of global heritage sites closed as a result of the pandemic last year, and young people in rural areas were unemployed, it is critical to promote knowledge about the tourism sector during these times.

As per UNWTO, World Tourism Day ‘is the global observance day fostering awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution that the sector can make towards reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.’

Theme

‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth’ is the theme for World Tourism Day 2021. The UNWTO has identified it as an occasion to look beyond tourist statistics and recognise that there is a human behind every number.