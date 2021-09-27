World Tourism Day: Top 5 tourist attractions in India

India is characterized by its diversity and it offers hues you can hardly imagine. As diverse as India’s natural beauty, the country’s top tourism sites are numerous. The best way to get soaked in this colour is to travel and explore every corner of the country. India offers a multitude of significant locations to explore, ranging from historical landmarks to sparkling beaches, architectural wonders to natural splendours and will definitely stimulate your curiosity.

KASHMIR

Kashmir, one of India’s most beautiful locations, is known for its natural beauty and is hence dubbed ‘Heaven on Earth.’ Kashmir looks to have walked straight out of a picture, with its gorgeous lakes, lush fruit orchards, verdant meadows, pine and deodar woodlands, all encircled by Himalayan and Pir-Panjal peaks. Nature lovers, family holidays, honeymooners and even a group of friends would enjoy Kashmir Valley.

SHIMLA, HIMACHAL PRADESH

Shimla, the state capital of Himachal Pradesh, is a well-known hill station in India. Due to the Town Hall in the centre and the stunning view of the Himalayas, this location attracts a large number of visitors. Learn about Shimla’s actual history by visiting the Viceregal Lodge, Christ Church and Gorton Castle. Throughout the winter, the snowy mountains and small streets are worth viewing and exploring.

LEH, LADAKH

Ladakh’s Leh district is located in eastern Jammu and Kashmir. The magnificent lakes, cold winds, glaciers, and sand dunes of Ladakh are well-known. It has managed to maintain its seclusion from the modern world, which is a wonderful thing. The most well-known tourist attractions in the area are Pangong Lake, Tso Moriri Lake, and Leh Palace. Whitewater rafting, climbing, and trekking are just a few of the activities available here.

GANGTOK, SIKKIM

With breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga peak, uniqueness and brightness in colours of culture and tradition are interwoven into the stunning environment, and just the appropriate splash of subtle city life, this is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the area. Gangtok, which means hilltop, is without a doubt one of the country’s most beautiful hill stations.

MUNNAR, KERALA

Munnar’s appeal makes it India’s most beautiful tourist destination. The view of the skyscraping mountains intertwined with luscious tea fields is breathtaking. Munnar’s enticing charm is further enhanced by the peaceful lakes, awe-inspiring dams and swaying thick trees. By all accounts, this lovely highland station, situated in the triangle formed by the rivers Mattupetti, Periavaru and Nallathanni, is the most interesting canvas of nature.