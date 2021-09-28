Attempts are made to defame Kumbh melas: Yogi Adithyanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath accused that the previous Kumbh Melas held in the state were defamed, alleging that it was viewed as a form of ‘chaos’ in the West. Adithyanath said that, instead of highlighting the efforts and coordination of the world’s largest religious gathering, attempts were made to defame it.

Addressing a programme on World Tourism Day, UP CM said that the state received an opportunity to organise a ‘divya Kumbh’ and ‘bhavya Kumbh’ (divine and grand Kumbh). ‘The heritage of Kumbh spanning over thousands of years may have been linked to faith in the country. But what was the point of view of the world? If you see the write-up of the West towards the Kumbh before 2019, it was in the form of chaos (‘bhagdarh’), disorder (‘avyavasthaa’), dirt (‘gandagi’) and anarchy (‘arajaktaa’). Instead of mutual co-ordination, there were mutual differences as the allegations go. Attempts were made to defame it’, Adithyanath said.

He also tried to draw a comparison between Allahabad Kumbh 2019, by pointing out that the 2019 Kumbh Mela held in Allahabad had seen over 24 crore devotees in 45 days. Kumbh Mela conducted early this year faced criticism from all areas, after the surge in Covid cases reported among the pilgrims. A total of 1,701 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14. With several saints and devotees testing positive for COVID-19, PM made an appeal to call of the pilgrimage, after which Niranjani Akhada secretary Ravindra Puri announced the end of the gathering on April 17.

Also read : Haryana Govt extends ban on sale of Tobacco products for one year