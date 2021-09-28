Complete ban on bursting, sale of firecrackers imposed till January 1, 2022

New Delhi: The Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in New Delhi imposed a total ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2022. The DPCC has also instructed district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to implement the directions and submit daily action taken reports to it.

The DPCC said that the bursting of firecrackers during the pandemic crisis is not favourable for the cause of larger community health given the significant relationship between air pollution and respiratory infections.

Also Read: DGCA announces it’s decision on international flight

Earlier the Delhi state government had imposed a complete ban on the storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers. The state government took this decision after considering the air pollution levels in Delhi during the festival over the last three years. Last year also the government had imposed a blanket ban on firecrackers from 7th to 30th November .

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also banned firecrackers last year from November 9th to 30th in the National Capital Region and in all places where the average air quality in November had dropped below the ‘poor’ category.