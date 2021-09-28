‘Gold rings for members who get more people to join party’: TN Congress leader

Chennai: M.A. Muthalakan, president of the South Chennai central district committee of the Congress, announced on Sunday that he would reward party cadres who enrol as many people as possible.

According to Muthalakan, the cadre who enrolled maximum persons would be rewarded a gold ring weighing 8 gm, the second prize, a 4 gram gold ring would be given to the party worker who enrolled the second highest number of members and others who enlisted people in the party would receive gold coins.

The event was attended by KS Alagiri, the party-state president, and Srivella Prasad, the AICC secretary. The Congress party in Tamil Nadu, which had a rich legacy, is now struggling to recruit people. While speaking to IANS, R Padmanaban, a political observer of the Socio-Economic Development Foundation said the Congress is piggybacking the DMK and there is no fresh blood coming into the party. Hence in his desperation, the district president would have made such an offer to the cadres in the hope that at least some people would join the party through this method.