Haryana Govt extends ban on sale of Tobacco products for one year

Chandigarh: Haryana government extended the ban on the sale and manufacture of tobacco products like gutkha and pan masala for one year. The state Food and Drugs Administration issued an official statement in this regard on Monday, under which the sale and purchase of tobacco products have been prohibited for a year from Sept 7, 2021.

‘The state government on Monday decided to extend the ban by one more year. Now, the sale of tobacco and nicotine products like pan masala and gutkha in Haryana will be considered illegal till September 2022’, the order read. It added that, legal action will be taken against those who violate the rule.

The order has been circulated to all district magistrates, superintendent of police and food inspectors. The Haryana government had banned the sale of tobacco products like paan masala, gutkha last year. The term period of the ban was decided for one year in view of Covid virus surge, so that people did not spit in public places, and now it was extended for another year.