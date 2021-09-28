Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani likely to join Congress today

New Delhi: CPI leader and former JNU student’s union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani are expected to join the Congress today at New Delhi, ahead of the upcoming Gujarat polls.

Kumar had joined the Communist Party of India (CPI) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election, and contested in Begusarai constiyuency as a CPI candidate, but lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and Union minister Giriraj Singh in 2019. Mevani, who is an independent MLA in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam constituency, in Banaskantha district, won with Congress support in 2017.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel and Congress general secretary (organization) KC Venugopal are also likely to be present when Kumar and Mevani join the Congress. Before joining the Party, Kumar and Mevani are likely to visit Shaheedi Park at ITO in Delhi, to garland the statue of Bhagat Singh, a day after the 114th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

Meanwhile, uneasiness has been reported at CPI camps, ahead of the defection. Party’s national council meeting is scheduled to be conducted on October 2, where Kanhaiya Kumar’s issues are likely to be discussed among other things.